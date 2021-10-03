The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has called for protection and preservation of the environment as away of mitigating climate change effects.

Walusimbi was presiding over the crowning of Miss Earth Uganda 2021 held at Nyaika hotel in Fort portal

“We have all witnessed what happened to our brothers and sisters in Bududa, Kasese and some parts of Central Uganda where landslides and floods ravaged everything and let many homeless. We need to avoid it,”Walusimbi said.

The presidential advisor noted that climate change effects are increasingly being felt by the world and noted that this calls for concerted efforts by all to mitigate the effects.

“His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has on many occasions reminded us of our duty to earth and I thank him for not just speaking but putting in action what he says by birthing initiatives to help preserve mother earth. In 2018 our country was the first in Africa to develop and endorse its Nationally Determined Contribution Partnership Plan (NDC-PP),” Walusimbi noted.

“Our key commitments in this regard include reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 22% by 2030, reducing climate vulnerability of climate sensitive sectors since our economy is natural resource based, and building climate resilience of key sectors and managing disaster risks.”

The Senior presidential advisor commended the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru and his leadership for embracing environmentally friendly policies.

He also hailed Ahlam Ismail for being crowned Miss Earth Uganda 2021.

“As we congratulate you, we also have a duty to remind you of the responsibilities that come with this crown. Your beauty has only been possible because of the nourishments you get from the gifts of the earth. You are not just a beauty queen but also an ambassador of not only the environment but our country’s culture,” Walusimbi noted.

The Tooro Queen Mother, Best Kemigisha who crowned the 2021 Miss Earth Uganda applauded the organisers of the beauty pageant.

“I am pleased to officiate at the crowning of Miss Earth in Tooro Kingdom. Congratulations to Miss Ahlam Ismail who is the new Miss Earth Uganda. I urge you to promote environmental conservation for the benefit of the current and future generations,” Kemigisha said.

Ahlam will now represent Uganda in the Miss Earth beauty pageant later this year.