Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world was today, October, 3 decorated with colours of the Ugandan national flag to celebrate the Uganda national day as the Dubai Expo 2021 kicks off.

The national celebration for Uganda at the expo is happening today and coincides with the month of October in which Uganda got her independence 59 years ago.

Uganda, also christened the Pearl of Africa for her immense beauty will celebrate her 59th independence on October, 9.

On Sunday morning, it was a beauty to watch as the 828 metre tall mall beamed with the Uganda national colors; black, yellow and red.

The scene of the Ugandan flag rotating from the top to the bottom of the iconic building left many, including Ugandans who stay and work in Dubai and tourists elated.

Uganda’s national day has coincided with the opening ceremony of the 2020 Dubai Expo happening today Sunday.

President Museveni who arrived on Saturday is in the United Arab Emirates on a three-day working visit is expected to meet and have bilateral discussions with the leaders of Dubai, Abudhabi and Sharja over potential investments to Uganda but also for opportunities for Uganda’s produce.

“The strong relationship between Uganda and the UAE has further been strengthened by the signing of several bilateral agreements. Uganda has signed the Labor Export Agreement, Agricultural Cooperation Agreement, Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and the Protection of Investment Agreements,” Museveni said recently.

At the expo which will attract over 190 countries and international organization, Uganda will for over six months showcases the country’s unique tourism potential, promote trade, seek joint ventures and investments in agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT among others.

Uganda will also promote its organic agricultural products, like the dairy products, fish products, coffee, tea, cocoa, simsim, fruits and vegetables.