Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General, John Rujoki Musinguzi has said education is a basic need that should never have encumbrances such as children risking their lives, crossing water bodies in order to learn.

Musinguzi made the remarks as the tax body together with 27 partners donated a motorboat to safely ferry pupils who ply the waters of Lake Bunyonyi to access education in Bwama Primary School, Kabale district.

The boat, together with 70 life jackets were handed over to the school management to ensure the children’s safety while they navigate the lake. The thirty-sealer boat cost Shs 115 million.

This initiative is part of the broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities prioritised by URA as a way of effecting social change in the communities in which they operate.

Musinguzi applauded the children from Bwama Primary School for enduring the different hardships and persisting to attend school to make something of themselves and their future.

“I urge you dear children not to falter even during hardships because you will one day emerge winners. The hard times are preparing you for the great things ahead. Make the best out of your situation and prepare to become our great leaders tomorrow,”he encouraged the children.