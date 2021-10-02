This month is all about Uganda’s Independence. And nothing is more independent than when two souls decide to take off their clothes and get in there.

The missionary sex style is like the starter of every meal sex. It is one basic sex style but in a very good way. It is the skin-to-skin style.

No sex style will ever make you feel so intimate and close to your lover like the missionary. It offers contact in the next level of intimacy.

You feel every inch of their body from head to toe. You stare into their eyes and know how they feel about you when you are inside them.

And unlike all the other styles, missionary style is the best if you are into kissing while you wiggle away or simply want to shut her up with a kiss. I mean, your faces are right there.

Any time you find yourself on the receiving end of missionary sex style, don’t be idle. Don’t just lie there like a log. Being under him doesn’t mean that you are in captivity.

Use your hands to explore every inch of his body. Guide his movements as he strokes away.

Nothing turns on a man like a woman who guides him. When he hits the right spot, hold him down and signal for him to work it a little more.

Move your body in ways that will shock him. Raise and lower one or both of your legs and wiggle your hips in circles, and introduce him to the walls he has never felt in there.

If he is the type that loves holding on so close during this style, put a pillow just under your back and change the angle of penetration. The pleasure will be yours.

When you decide to take her missionary, look her in the eyes mid-stroke, pull her closer, hold her tight while you caress her, and let your body talk to her.

Missionary is insanely intimate. At some point, you have to slow all the way down and take every moment and stretch it out. Live and feel every inch of you inside her. Allow yourself to live and breathe inside her.

Let you stick feel. Let it manoeuvre through every wall in the slowest of ways. Let the veins build-up while you feel all the walls inside her. Take time and enjoy the warm, wet grounds in which you live.

Make it fun. Pull out just a bit, and let the tip play by the entrance. Play around that swimming pull before you dive back in. The madness and sweetness that comes with this will remind you that nothing else matters.

During missionary is your moment as a man to show skill. I am not sure how many can pull off the stick Kegels but if you can, show off. Pause and feel her.

The missionary sex style is for the man to feel every bit of his woman wall to wall. Most women will not cum from penetration sex, but they will enjoy the intimacy that comes with missionary sex style.

Let’s celebrate independence by tweaking up the missionary. It is not all about the pumping. It is about skill, movement, and all about how your move through her walls. It is intimacy at its prime. Don’t waste that greatness.

Till next time, Happy Independence week Uganda!