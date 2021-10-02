The government of South Sudan has agreed to waive visa entry requirements for Ugandan citizens.

According to a press statement dated October 1, by South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs ministry, the country will scrap visa requirements for all Ugandan citizens holding valid passports effective Monday, October 4, 2021.

“In the principle of reciprocity, the government of the Republic of South Sudan today has directed the Ministry of Interior through the Directorate of Nationality Passports and Immigration to waive visa entry requirements for Ugandan citizens holding valid passports issued by the government of Uganda with effect from Monday, October 4, 2021.” read in part the statement.

In respect to the declaration, South Sudan ordered all its entry and exit points including missions and embassies abroad to comply with the directive with immediate effect.

South Sudan said the decision will go a long way in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan hails this move as a significant booster to the already existing stronger bilateral relations with the Republic of Uganda”

The development comes days after Uganda announced scrapping of visa fees for South Sudanese nationals effective October 1, 2021.

“This is therefore to notify you that with effect on October 1, 2021, citizens of the Republic of South Sudanese will not be required to pay visa entry fee to enter into the republic of Uganda.” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Following the declaration, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga had asked South Sudan government to waive visa restrictions on Ugandan citizens as well.

Kadaga had given South Sudan by October 31, to reciprocate this warning that failure by the neighbouring country to do so would see Uganda reinstate the visa fees for South Sudanese citizens.