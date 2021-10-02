President Museveni has urged opposition legislators to push for the speedy trial of colleagues Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya instead of storming out of parliament.

In protest over their colleagues’ re-arrest opposition MPs led by the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga earlier this week stormed out of parliament and vowed never to return to parliament until their colleagues are released.

Speaking in response to the MPs, the president advised that wise idea would be for them to push for a speedy trial of their colleagues so as to prove their innocence but not boycotting parliament business.

“I saw some politicians walked out of parliament because somebody has not got bail. If I was one of the suspects or even were members of my party and accused of such serious crime, I would press for working expeditiously to prove whether it is correct or not,” Museveni said on Friday evening.

“I would say, have a quick trial so that innocence comes out. That is what an honest person does. If suspect is innocent, those connected to him should push for expeditious trial. If you are innocent, demand a quick trial. Don’t demand impunity, untouchability but expeditious trial. But people don’t want the investigations to be concluded.”

Reiterating the Attorney General’s comments on the floor of parliament, the president said despite being Members of Parliament, if Ssegirinya and Sewanyana are accused of having participated in committing crimes, there is no other way out but arresting and arraigning them before courts of law.

He insisted that is wrong for some people to think that MPs are untouchable even after being accused of committing crime.

“You hear some people say how can Members of Parliament be arrested? What if they commit a crime! Do they have right to kill our people with impunity? We shall not be deflected by all these schemes. We shall ensure full accountability,” Museveni said.

Re-arrest

The re-arrest of the two opposition legislators, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana after release on bail has sparked debate over whether it was right or wrong.

Whereas government insists that there are fresh charges that the duo has to answer, fellow opposition MPs say this is a violation of their rights.