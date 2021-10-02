The National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) has launched a new system that will enable all government agencies and departments to work together to improve service delivery and enable secure and easy sharing of data across government departments.

While officially unveiling the awareness campaign for the system dubbed “UGhub”, the executive director, NITA-U Dr. Hatwib Mugasa said the platform integrates all the government systems and applications.

He said most government’s entities spend considerable time and money to purchase, develop, implement and operate their own stand-alone systems.

With a portfolio of over 500 systems and applications,Mugasa said that they are set to integrate all these systems into one single platform to seamlessly share data and respond to service requests quicker.

“UGhub enabling government offices to access and share information is a real game changer, this means no more photocopying of documents in every office you go to. The platform is the key to unlocking the country’s e-government puzzle as the government agencies can seamlessly share data in a secure, harmonized and reliable manner,” he said.

The Commissioner IT at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Julius Torach noted that with an efficient and secure platform, ministries, departments and agencies will have timely access to data hence avoiding manual processes, physical interactions and reducing corruption.

“This is in addition to a considerable amount of resources spent in data collection and storage, system maintenance and security and the associated costs of duplicated information that has already been collected by other entities,” he said.

The acting board chairperson NITA-U, James Kabajo noted that the government set up a robust IT infrastructure with over 4000 km of fibre and a national data centre aimed at improving efficiencies in service delivery.