The Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) has condemned the move by President Museveni to scrap bail for suspected capital offenders.

The leader of the party, Gen. Mugisha Muntu told the media in Kampala that it is judges who should exercise the discretion on who deserves bail.

This follows the recent arrest of MPs, Allan Ssewanyana, and Muhammad Ssegirinya after court had granted them bail

Muntu explained that it has become a norm for security agencies to defy the Constitution and insult the sanctity of court in a thuggish style.

He said that these actions are illegal, arbitrary, embarrassing and are an affront not just on the Constitution of Uganda but our very humanity as a people.

“It is difficult to understand what the security agencies seek to score by exhibiting such total disregard of the law. No wonder, not even the prime minister or attorney general were able to explain these unfortunate events on the floor of parliament when tasked,”he said.

He demanded the immediate release of the two legislators in line with the bail granted by Court and called for the ceasing of unnecessary use of force and brutality on citizens by security agencies.

“We also demand for an immediate stop on the arbitrary rearrests of suspects granted bail by court and the campaign by the president to abolish bail for suspects of capital offenders,” he said.