The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has announced that used vehicles from South Africa and Singapore that the vehicles will be forced to undergo fresh inspection standards before being imported into the country.

According to UNBS, whereas used vehicles from the two countries have in the past been exempted, they will starting November, 1. 2021 be subjected to inspection for roadworthiness through the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) program before importation.

“This is therefore to notify all importers and stakeholders that PVoC for used vehicles from South African and Singapore which will be shipped from the Bill of Lading date of November, 1, 2021 must be inspected and accompanied with a valid certificate of roadworthiness issued by the current PVoC service providers EAA Company Limited and Quality Inspection Services Japan,” UNBS said in the notice.

Currently, used vehicles from UK, Japan and United Arab Emirates undergo fresh inspection before importation to Uganda and according to UNSB, this remains unchanged.

In 2017, UNBS introduced fresh inspection for used vehicles imported into the country from selected countries.

The exercise is done by EAA Company Limited and Quality Inspection Services Japan at the importer’s cost.