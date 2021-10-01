StarTimes Uganda Premier League Champions Express FC get their title defence and hunt for a seventh league crown under way with a tricky home tie against newly promoted side Arua Hill SC.

The 2021/22 SUPL season kicks off on the weekend of October 15, and the opening weekend fittingly pits together the defending champions against last season’s FUFA Big League champions at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium on Friday.

The Ugandan top flight will return exactly four months to the day the last league fixture between Mbarara City and relegated Kyetume was played.

Meanwhile, Police FC will welcome Vipers SC to the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo – the two last met in the Uganda Cup semi-final, while their only meeting last season involved huge controversy around the dismissal of former Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan.

Wakiso Giants host KCCA FC at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in what will be head coach Morley Byekwaso’s first game after being named KCCA’s permanent manager.

Record league champions SC Villa host BUL FC, Onduparaka is at home against UPDF FC, Mbarara City hosts Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakyeka. Newly promoted Tooro United start their first season back in the top flight away to URA FC.

The fascinating start to the season continues with Vipers vs Wakiso Giants the following weekend. Arua Hill host their first home game in the top division against SC Villa, while newly promoted Gadaffi travel to Lugogo to face KCCA.

Onduparaka FC visit local rivals Arua Hill on matchday three, but 24-hours later, Vipers SC host bitter rivals SC Villa at the St. Mary’s Stadium which marks the start of a key run od fixtures for Brazilian Roberto Oliveira’s men.

The Venoms visit Express FC before hosting Onduparaka FC, visiting Mbarara City FC and then hosting URA FC. They then play KCCA FC on December 5 at Kitende.

SC Villa go to Wankulukuku on November 20, while the other instalment of the Kampala derby comes on December 18 when KCCA visit SC Villa. Four days later, Morley’s Kasasiro Boys host Express on December 22.

KCCA and URA meet at Lugogo on January 8 as the first-round climaxes, Vipers are at home against BUL FC, Police host Arua Hill, Onduparaka vs Tooro United, Gadaffi vs Wakiso Giants, Express FC vs Bright Stars, SC Villa vs UPDF.

The fixture is still affected by Busoga United who have not been included on the fixture list as they are yet to complete their licensing process for the 2021/22 season.

Sanyuka TV will show Uganda Premier League exclusively and is your ultimate destination for all domestic football with exclusive coverage of the FUFA Big League as well.

Opening weekend fixtures

Express FC vs Arua Hill SC – Betway Muteesa II Stadium (Wankulukuku)

Mbarara City FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC – Kakyeka Stadium (Mbarara City)

Onduparaka FC vs UPDF FC – Green Light Stadium (Arua City)

Police FC vs Vipers SC – MTN Omondi Stadium (Lugogo)

Wakiso Giants FC vs KCCA FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium (Wakiso)

SC Villa vs BUL FC

URA FC vs Tooro United FC