Customers were on Thursday treated to a wide array of unique and delectable fare as Sheraton Hotel Kampala reopened its Seven Seas Restaurant.

The restaurant that had been closed for three months for renovation was reopened with a seafood night that saw a unique “Fish Boat” displayed in the centre of the restaurant for customers to enjoy the seafood menu which included lobsters, prawns, salmon, snappers, tilapia and the Nile perch among others.

Customers could be seen enjoying the sumptuous seafood during a cold evening at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

“We have reopened for people to enjoy the best seafoods from Mombasa and other parts of the world. People have been missing it but we have returned with a bang,” said Sheraton Kampala Hotel General Manager, Jean Phillippe Bittencourt.

“Not only is the restaurant reopening but also the seafood night which happens every last Saturday of the month is back. We will have one in October and November. People who have been missing the seafood can now enjoy it.”

He said the hotel will soon resume the Latino nights since the lockdown has been eased and people can slowly return to normalcy.

“We are also promoting local foods enjoyed by locals and international travelers who want to taste this local food.”