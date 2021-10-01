The minister for Information and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has said that the ongoing opposition MPs boycott of plenary sessions will not disrupt parliamentary business.

Baryomunsi said that the ruling NRM has enough numbers to raise quorum.

Opposition MPs announced on Wednesday that they will never set foot in parliament again until their colleagues Allan Ssewanyana and Mohammad Ssegirinya, both of NUP, have received a fair hearing and are released.

Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya are currently battling charges related to murder and terrorism.

While appearing on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Baryomunsi said that the boycott will not harm business in the August House.

“The opposition may walk out, but their walking out can’t filibuster the house. There are sufficient numbers in Parliament, and we have been sitting,” Baryomunsi said.

Baryomunsi said that government will continue doing its part in Parliament until the opposition decide to return.

Baryomunsi said that the boycott was not required and opposition MPs are misguided because the two incarcerated MPs will be released at an appropriate time if ongoing investigations exonerate them.

He asked if suspects should not be handled as per the law just because they are MPs belonging to the opposition.

“Are you saying that if there is information indicating that a person has murdered someone, they should not be arrested until there is enough evidence?” Baryomunsi asked.

Kampala Lord Mayor, who also doubles as the MPs’ lawyer, Erias Lukwago, commended the opposition for walking out.

Lukwago said that coming up with such peaceful demonstrations is an alternative way of expressing dissatisfaction with how government is handling the MPs.

“Walking out is allowed. I commend the Leader of Opposition. Disrupting the Parliamentary procedure is another way,” Lukwago said.