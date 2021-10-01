Fred Bamwesigye has been appointed as the new Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to a September, 28 appointment instrument by the Works and Transport Minister, Bamwesigye officially starts work today, October 2021.

“In accordance with part IV , section 14(1) of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Act cap354, I hereby appoint you as Director General, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority,” the instrument reads in part.

Bamwesigye, has been serving as the acting Director General for the past one year since the retirement of David Kakuba in June last year and according to the instrument, the new boss will serve for a term of three years.

Benefits

The new UCAA boss will be entitled to an annual leave of 36 working days per year and leave allowance, service gratuity, medical care for himself, the spouse and six registered dependents.

Born 54 years ago in Ruhaama, Ntungamo district, Bamwesigye previously served at the Human Resource Manager for NEMA before he joined CAA in the same position.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority is a government body responsible for licensing, monitoring, and regulating civil aviation matters in the country.

The body manages Entebbe International Airport and other airports and aerodromes, both government and privately owned in the country.