Pay TV company, MultiChoice Uganda has announced slashing prices for their DStv by 20% from shs 99,000 to shs 79,000.

The offer, which comes with one-month free subscription of DStv Access will be available starting October, 1, 2021 and will run for three months until the end of December 2021.

“As part of our strategy to put customers at the heart of everything we do and make our services more accessible, MultiChoice is excited to bring the best programs that suit your family and individual interests at an affordable price,” said Jonah Wegoye, the Head of Sales at MultiChoice Uganda.

“This is new price is applicable only for first time customers, and upon a successful payment for your bundle package, a congratulatory message via SMS will be sent to the customer to confirmation.”

Joan Semanda Kizza, the Public Relation and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda said this was one of many the many offers that the company has people wishing to join it.

“MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Uganda by giving access to nail-biting sporting action, telling the best local and International stories, and up-to-the-minute news, as well as leading international series, movies, documentaries and children’s entertainment,”Semanda said.

“On DStv Access which is the package that this offer comes along with, you have access to great Telemundo’s, cartoons for your kids and some great movies on Mnet movies. We also make some football action available to DStv Access.”

Earlier this year, the company also announced a 23% cut on GOtv decoder prices to shs 69,0000 inclusive of the full kit that comprises a decoder and antenna, one-month subscription of GOtv Plus and installation.