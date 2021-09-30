Vivo Energy Uganda has launched a new plastic waste collection initiative for the public, at its Shell service stations.

This is part of its environmental sustainability campaign named ‘Taasa Obutonde’ which is spearheaded by Next Media Services.

Plastic pollution is currently one of the biggest environmental concerns due to the increase of single-use plastics and poor disposal habits by the public.

Poorly disposed of plastic waste contains toxic pollutants that damage the environment and cause land, water, and water pollution.

In this new venture, Vivo Energy Uganda has partnered with Plastic Recycling Industries Limited, an initiative of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda (CCBA), to routinely collect plastic waste from over 167 Shell service stations countrywide for recycling purposes.

The pilot phase of this project shall see an initial 12 Shell service stations launched as collection centres in Kampala and Wakiso. These include Shell Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Bulenga, Kira Road, Banda, Makerere Kikoni, Kalerwe, Namirembe, Entebbe, Katwe, Wandegeya and Mengo.

At each of the stations, there shall be two collection bins for the public to dispose of plastics and organic waste separately.

Speaking at the event held at Shell Bugolobi service station, Vivo Energy managing director, Gilbert Assi said, the ‘3Rs’ – reduce, reuse and recycle’ approach is one of the requirements they adhere to as a company under their ISO 14001:2015 certification.

“We are pleased, therefore, to associate with like-minded partners such as Plastic Recycling Industries to further advance the ideals of the ‘Taasa Obutonde’ campaign. We encourage all Ugandans to adopt a culture of safely disposing plastic waste at public waste bins provided by city authorities and the centralised collection points that our Shell service stations now have to offer,” he said.

The Vivo Energy executive vice president for East and Southern Africa, Hans Paulsen said Taasa Obutonde, as an environmental campaign, embodies Vivo Energy Group-wide strategic objectives on the environment, sustainability and governance in Uganda and throughout the 23 countries where they operate in Africa.

“As a partner in the development of this country, we will continue to advance initiatives such as Taasa Obutonde and together with our partners, rally all our customers to do the right thing in ensuring environmental sustainability for future generations,” he said.

Kampala Capital City Authority currently grapples with a huge plastic waste collection burden in the city. According to studies, an average of 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste is generated daily, with only 500 tonnes properly managed, representing only a collection efficiency of 30%.

The state minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywar hailed the Taasa Obutonde campaign as a model of a successful public-private partnership in promoting environmental sustainability and awareness.

“The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Water and Environment welcomes such partnerships with the private sector and urges all Ugandans to join hands to promote the sustainability of our environment and our beautiful country. Importantly, the ‘Taasa Obutonde’ campaign is appreciated for highlighting the problem of plastic pollution which is a challenge the world over. We pledge our commitment to support the objectives of the campaign,” she said.

The “Taasa Obutonde” campaign unpacks the dangers of the irresponsible use of plastics and the impact of the disposal on the environment, human and animal life. It airs on NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, Salam TV, radio stations and on digital platforms.