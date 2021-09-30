The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has acquired 27 baggage and cargo scanners to strengthen inspection of imports, exports and also address security controls at the various border points across the country.

The new scanners are an addition to those stationed at Malaba, Busia, Mirama Hills, Elegu, Entebbe and Mutukula one-stop border posts.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi noted that the tax body has been using only 15 scanners positioned at 15 border points, leaving the rest to the customs staff to check cargo manually.

“Uganda’s economy is growing and with this kind of technology, we should be able to meet the tax to GDP ratio in the next 3 years. Technology is only as good as the human resources behind it. Our staff manning this equipment should be alert, inquisitive and honest while operating these scanners,” he noted.

He encouraged staff to equip themselves with the skills and exercise high levels of integrity while operating the equipment.

Abel Kagumire, the Commissioner Customs promised an addition of 12 scanners by October which will be stationed at all the 39 border stations country wide.

He said that with scanners in place, there will be no excuse for contraband and revenue loss from untaxed goods.

Manufactured by Nuctech Company Limited, the scanners have advanced X-ray non-intrusive technology that has been adopted world over in security and inspection.

According to the officials, this kind of technology gives a better perspective compared to the normal side scans in case of detection of contraband, illegal weapons or any other dangerous objects.

For instance at Entebbe International Airport, a cargo scanner will for the first time inspect consignments without a customs officer.