The Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Police has summoned former Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo for questioning over alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement and causing financial loss of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation where you were the supervisor of the said corporation from 2019 to 2021,” the letter dated September, 13, 2021 reads in part.

According to the summons passed through the Speaker of Parliament, Mbayo investigated by the Economic Crimes and Financial Intelligence unit of the Criminal Investigations Division.

The new Minister for Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda recently ordered a probe into allegations of corruption at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Company (UPPC).

Consequently , the minister suspended the UPPC Managing Director Dr Tom Wasswa, and the board of the organization over the mess.

“Using my powers as Line Minister under Sec.6 of the UPPC Act, yesterday I temporarily suspended the M.D and Board of UPPC. The action is intended to pave way for investigations into allegations of corruption and forgery. All other staff is urged to continue working normally,” Babalanda tweeted on August, 18.

She also put on halt any further transactions at UPPC especially those related to procurement projects , noting that in case of anything, she has to authorize the same.

Consequently, James Tweheyo was appointed as the Managing Director in acting capacity..

Recently, Police intercepted and recovered shs600 million from a government office and was said to have been destined to be paid to a senior officer at the Electoral Commission.

The money was part of the shs3 billion that the suspects including UPPC’s Managing Director, Prof. Waswa Tomas Davis are alleged to have looted from the corporation.

Mbayo was until June, the Minister for Presidency and therefore directly in charge of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation which was under her ministry.

According to investigators, as the supervisor of the UPPC, she ought to have detected and prevented the alleged embezzlement of funds.

About UPPC

UPPC is a public enterprise that is fully owned by the Government. It was established in 1992 by the UPPC Act, Cap 330.

Section 2(2) of the UPPC Act provides that the corporation shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal and may sue or be sued in its corporate name.

UPPC prints all bills, statutes and the country’s official gazette, among other key government documents.