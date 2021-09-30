Uganda Cranes head Coach Sredojevic Milutin ‘Micho’ has reduced the provisional squad for two World Cup qualifiers encounters with neighbours Rwanda to 28.

Uganda plays two legs against Rwanda in the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022 Qualifiers due on October 7 and October 10.

After a training session on Wednesday morning at the Omondi Stadium, Lugogo where the technical team took the players through drills, Micho reduced the squad to 28 players while the other five have been placed on the standby list.

The 28-man squad consists of only local-based players as the coach banks on domestic talent for salvation in the regional derby encounter. Ten foreign-based players are expected to be summoned for the encounter.

On Tuesday, the Serbian tactician asserted that his decision to turn to local talent was based on the competitive edge that the domestic players have over the foreign-based ones.

“We are happy because the local based players have been active like those from Vipers SC, Express FC and URA FC,” Micho said on Tuesday.

He added, ““That has helped us that we really look locally for most competitive players to help us be competitive as much as we can for the do or die clash against Rwanda,”

Cranes provisional squad:

Goalkeepers:Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Tamale Simon (SoltiloBright Stars FC)

Defenders:Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC) , Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) , Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers, Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC)

Strikers:Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC.