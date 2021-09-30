Jimmy Okello, a new member recently appointed to the Judicial Service Commission has been sworn in to ensure he officially starts duties.

Okello was appointed recently by President Museveni as one of the two members he is mandated to appoint to the Judicial Service Commission.

The swearing in ceremony was overseen by the Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo at the High Court headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are in the process of transforming the judiciary and have a user-friendly judiciary but the Judicial Service Commission should help us identify the right people to serve the judiciary,” Dollo said.

Referring to the newly approved structure of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice said in a few years to come, they plan to ensure services are taken closer to the people in what he termed as a walkable distance.

“We want to have a chief magistrate at every district, a grade one magistrate in every constituency and an expanded High Court in every part of the country. We want courts to be as health centres that are in every place so as to have meaningful service delivery. This can happen if you supply us with enough man power,” Dollo said.

He challenged the Judicial Service Commission to ensure they vet and only recommend the right persons to the Judiciary to serve as judicial officers to ensure smooth service delivery.

“Identify the right people to serve in the Judiciary. Get us the right persons because at the end of the day, we must serve our people.”

The Judicial Service Commission is a government body mandated to recruit judicial officers and regulate their conduct.

The Commission is composed of with nine commissioners with powers to facilitate improving the efficiency and effectiveness of justice administration in the country.

The commissioners are drawn from persons of integrity and unquestionable character.

Currently, the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is Justice Benjamin Kabiito deputised by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Faith Mwondha.