After a two-year hiatus, the Guinness 7s Series is set to return at Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo this Saturday. The series was last held in 2019 and was skipped last year, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This year, Guinness has injected Shs250m in the series.

“As Uganda Rugby Union, we are glad to welcome back the Nationals 7s series that are now dubbed the Guinness 7s. We are especially happy to welcome our valued partner, Guinness who continue to commit and grow the 7s game,” Uganda Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer, Ramsey Olinga, said during a presser to announce this year’s series at Legends Grounds, Lugogo, earlier today.

Warriors Rugby Club will host the first leg of the series dubbed the Mileke Sevens Circuit in a two-day thriller slated for Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, at Legends Grounds, Lugogo.

The Mileke Sevens circuit under the tagline “Legends Live Among Us”, will honour people who have been instrumental in the development of rugby in the country. They include the Mileke family, Late Henry Rujumba, Late Edward Kitaka, Robert Seguya, Helen Buteme, the Mudoola family and the Musoke family.

The Guinness 7s will this year make its way to far off places starved of national rugby action with a trip up north where Gulu Elephants will host the circuit at Gulu High school on Independence Day, October 9.

Soroti Rangers will the third leg at Soroti Grounds in Eastern Uganda. The series will then make it back to the central region for the Rujumba 7s Circuit that will be hosted by Pirates at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The series will head west to Kabale for the Kigezi 7s and climax with the Coronation 7s at Legends Grounds in Lugogo.

Speaking at the press launch, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza emphasized the brand’s commitment to rugby and sport in the country.

“It is an honour for us to be a part of such an incredible tournament that not only grows and develops rugby in the country but also gives a platform to our sportsmen to shine brightest. Our partnership with the rugby union dates back to 2017, when we came on board to sponsor the National Rugby Sevens team and sevens related activities. Our continued support is a clear sign that Guinness is committed to the growth of rugby in Uganda,” she said.

“I am happy to note that it has been a very fruitful partnership thus far with the national team raising the Uganda flag high by winning the Africa Cup twice in a row and appearing at the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco USA,” Mutamuliza added.

Uganda Rugby Union reiterated that they will adhere to standard operating procedures and protocols set by the Ministry of Health and National Council of Sports to avert the spread of Covid-19.

“Clubs will ensure that their players are tested for Covid-19 at least 24 hours before the tournament day. Tests will be repeated every 14 days by the teams. A player who is found positive will self-isolate for two weeks and will be required to produce a negative test before he can be allowed to rejoin the squad,” said tournament Chairman Vincent Otim.

16 teams will tussle it out in each of the series, with 10 core teams and six invitational teams in each circuit to be determined by the Uganda Rugby Union. The 10 core sides must take part in all the circuits. Failure to honor a circuit will lead to disqualification from the series.

All teams participating in the series will receive competition points according to their ranking at the end of each circuit. The overall winner of the series will be determined by the team with the most points.

Circuit dates and venues