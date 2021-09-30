The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has launched the ‘Ghetto Got Talent Search and Health Awareness’ campaign in popular Kampala slums, including Kamwokya.

The campaign, according to the government will focus on promoting musical talent, dance, art and design, comedy, poetry, magic, fashion, and acrobatics that advance values of cultural development and national pride.

According to Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi who is the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, the campaign was inspired by a needs assessment exercise in various slums of the country with the aim of identifying what the youth of the community see as their priorities, skills gaps, and capacity needs.

“One of our mandates as a ministry is to mobilize and empower communities to harness their potential while protecting the rights of vulnerable populations groups,” Mateke told the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday.

Adding, “Today we gather here to launch the Ghetto Got Talent Search and Health Awareness campaign.”

The minister said that the ‘Ghetto Got Talent Search and Health awareness campaign’ presents an opportunity for the Gender Ministry to explore a different framework for doing research that connects more explicitly with the ministry’s objective of supporting marginalized communities In becoming healthy actors of social change through their various skillset.

Mateke added that the government has formulated generally sound policies and programs, and designed appropriate initiatives to support youth employment to tackle the current plight of the majority of the youth.

“This campaign will give the upcoming talented Ghetto youth an opportunity to showcase and develop on a national platform,” Mateke added.

She said that whereas the campaign will be extended to various ghettos across the country, the maiden edition will be kickstarted in nine of the major ghettos in Kampala, including Katanga, Makerere Kavule, Bwaise – Kimombosa, Kisenyi, Kamwokya, Kosovo, Namuwongo, and Kivulu.

Kamwokya is popular for producing National Unity Platform and former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Minister said that they believe the camping will facilitate talent and skills development, health camps on reproductive health, advocacy on environmental issues, economic development, confidence building among others.

Mateke said that government will announce more details on the campaign that is slated to kick off in November.