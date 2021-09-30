The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has started receiving applications for the third cohort of the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA-U) scholarships.

The programme is a corporate social responsibility initiative of ICPAU, which aims to support the nurturing of young talent in professional accountancy. ICPAU meets the costs for registration, study materials and examinations.

The 2021 scholarships target students from both public and private chartered universities, who completed their bachelor’s programmes between August 2020 – September 2021.

Applicants must have a minimum of a Second Class Honours degree (Upper Division). There are ten slots available.

The scholarship programme started in 2019 with 10 beneficiaries who wrote their examinations in December 2020 and March 2021.

The second cohort had another 10 beneficiaries who were enrolled in February 2021 and are expected to write their first examinations in October 2021.

Beneficiaries are expected to complete the CPA course within a period of not more than 2.5 years from the time of registration.

Like many programmes, the students’ progression has been adversely affected by Covid-19.

This means that the students are unlikely to complete the course within 2.5 as planned.

Godfrey Neema, the institute’s manager in charge of stakeholder engagement noted that the scholarship programme enhances students’ careers.

“The scholarship programme does not only yield a financial benefit to the beneficiaries but also enables individuals to acquire an education of their interest, hence boosting one’s career. ICPAU is grateful to glory professional trainers, MAT ABACUS Business School and Multitech Business School for covering the training costs of the beneficiaries over the years,” he said.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship programme viahttps://bit.ly/CPAScholarship2021