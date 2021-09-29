The current storm in the oldest Uganda Diaspora Association (UNAA) has taken a downward spiral with sources in North America confirming that another group is finalizing formalities for the formation of a new association to add on the wounds created by the birth of AUA earlier this month.

Reliable sources have intimated to Nile Post that a group uncomfortable to join Frank Musisi’s AUA are in the final stages of forming a new association, these are believed to be Candidates and other former UNAA leaders that have competed or participated in UNAA between 2017 through 2021.

UNAA’s fault lines were exposed after the just concluded elections in Cincinnati, Ohio on Labor Day Weekend at the beginning of September.

After a recent bitterly contested election that saw the incumbent Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) president, Henrieta Wamala triumph over her vice, Lydia Natolo, Team Unity members have called it quits and launched a new organization.

Wamala who was the NRM-backed candidate defeated NUP-backed candidate Natolo in a two-woman race in Cincinnati Ohio.

Natolo’s team, however, accused Wamala’s camp of voter fraud.

Dissatisfied by the election results, Natolo’s Unity Camp has decided to launch a new organization, the Association of Ugandan North Americas (AUA).

Wamala’s camp, however, accuses the other camp of forming a new organization with former UNAA president, Frank Musisi as their interim coordinator without going through UNAA’s constitutional process

To make matters worse People Power’s NUP held its annual retreat this past weekend in Boston, NUP has announced that its next Convention will take place in Los Angeles, California.

Bunyoro Kitara is also scheduled to launch its annual Convention next year in Washington D.C.

Definitely, these developments are going to reshape the Power Centers in North America.

The privately funded UNAA Causes is also set to hold its annual Uganda Festival & Expo in Las Vegas Nevada from September 1st – 5th, 2022.

Insiders in North America believe it’s very difficult to mobilize Ugandans in the USA without a Convention because the Country is so spread out.

We could not get a comment from UNAA President, Henrieta Wamala but the annual UNAA Convention is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California a seven-hour drive from Las Vegas where UNAA Causes is hosting its Ultimate Summer Experience the same weekend.

Needless to say, Wamala has been very consistent with the preaching for unity and changing the direction of UNAA to a more aim-led association, aside from the selfish politicking that has taken center stage in the years before.

The UNAA President believes the breakaway factions are giving the Association an opportunity to rebrand to a better formidable unit that stands for the reasons it was created for.