Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Centenary Bank manager was attacked by unknown assailants and acid poured on him.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident occurred at around 5pm in Makindye near the KCCA offices on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, 28/09/2021 at around 1700hrs, the police in Katwe received information that someone had been attacked by use of acid along Makindye Road near KCCA offices. The relevant police teams responded at the scene where the vehicle of the victim reg no. UAU 954J Probox grey in colour was found,”Owoyesigyie said.

He explained that by the time police arrived at the scene, the victim Patrick Katantazi a chief manager for the corporate section of Centenary Bank at Mapeera House had been rushed to Nsambya hospital for treatment.

“It is alleged that while along Makindye road, Katantazi who was alone in the car driving home from his workplace was approached by two men riding on a motorcycle from came from the rear of his vehicle and threw at him a jug containing a liquid suspected to be acid,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the liquid splashed on the Centenary Bank manager burning him and the clothes he was dressed in whereas part of the driver’s seat was also burnt.

“He managed to park the car aside and ran out to Makindye medical centre, which was close to the scene before he was rushed to Nsambya hospital.”

According to Kampala police, the scene was examined and samples of the liquid were picked and submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya for analysis.

“With the help of CCTV cameras, we are hopeful the assailants will be arrested as soon as possible.”

Despite being a common practice a couple of years ago, acid attacks had of recent greatly reduced around the country.