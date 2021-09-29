The NRM parliamentary caucus has rejected the proposal by President Museveni to have an amendment in the penal code act banning granting of bail to the murder suspects and those accused of committing grave offences, sources have told us.

Sources who attended the caucus meeting at Kololo Independence Grounds said many members feared that the proposal could come back and bite them.

President Museveni is said to have pleaded with MPs to see his side of the argument, saying they should put themselves in the shoes of the victims of grave crimes like rape and defilement.

Sources in the meeting indicated that the president argued that all suspects of murder, treason, terrorism, embezzlement of government funds, rape and defilement should not be granted bail until court delivers the final verdict.

However, most MPs were not persuaded and others feared that if such a proposal is endorsed, Uganda risks being blacklisted internationally.

Some MPs said the proposal is unconstitutional, inhuman and is likely to be used by ill hearted people.

They advised the president to instead help strengthen security organs and institutions like the Directorate of Public Prosecution and the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

The president, however, gave the caucus members two weeks to internalise his proposal before another meeting to have the final decision on the matter.

Opposition legislators in Parliament warned their colleagues of the repercussions of changing their mind from the position they have taken in the meeting with the president.