Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has launched a national platform ideology which he says will unite all Ugandans and guide the next political dispensation.

The dispensation dubbed “National Economic Empowerment”, aims at ensuring that the political playing field is moved from personalities and focuses on ideologies put in place by different political actors.

While launching the platform code, Kabuleta accused leaders of failing to mobilise the people in their respective areas to use the available resources in their localities to fight the increasing poverty among Ugandans.

“I know that our politics has been guided so much by personalities and we want to move away from personalities to ideology. That is our purpose. We sat as a group and we selected one thing that is urgent in this country and this is the idea of economic empowerment,” he said.

He said each region in Uganda is endowed with various resources which can economically empower it but because of ignorance, the population has continued to suffer with poverty.

“Why do some people believe that they have a divine right to own almost every wealth in this country while the rest of Ugandans are squatters in our own country? We might not be able to change politics unless we start changing the conversation,” he said.

According to the sensitisation campaigns, Kabuleta said he will be mobilizing communities across the country to use their resources in their respective vicinity to alleviate poverty.