High Court in Mbale has dismissed (with costs) the election petition against Sironko Woman Member of parliament Florence Nambozo (Ind).

Nambozo has been battling a petition filed against her by Aisha Mafabi NRM over a lack of academic documents.

The petitioner claimed that Nambozo is called Nafuna Gorret and that she adopted her sister’s names of Nambozo Florence Wamala whose academic documents for PLE and “O” Level, “Nambozo” used in support of her nomination.

The petition was backed by affidavits from Gidudu Mansa Musa, Wabusale Walukhuli, Mataka Andrew Jackson, Muyinda Abbey Kakaire, and Wodenga Herbert who all state to have taught and or studied with Nambozo Florence Wamala between 1989 and 1992 at Nabumali High School but they go further to state that the woman member of Parliament for Sironko District is not the person they taught and or studied with at Nabumali High School.

The petitioner also relied on one Wozisi Gizamba Vincent alias Kamau Exhibit P21 who claimed to know “Nambozo” and the entire family of the late Petero Wamala from which she hails.

Wozisi added that he knew the 1st Respondent Nambozo) as Nafuna Gorret and her elder sister Nambozo Florence Wamala was his girlfriend while she was a student at Nabumali High School in 1991 and 1992 in S.3 and S.4.

He named the children of the late Petero Wamala as the following: –

(a) Kagusuma Margret (b)Dr. Ogoile K. (c) Wamala Kyejebo (d) Nambozo Florence Wamala (e) Late John Aggrey Wamala (f) Wamala William (g) Nafuna Gorret (2nd Respondent), (h)Nabukwasi Jane

However, the court presided over by Justice David Matovu overruled the petitioner basing on the witness evidence of Nambozo’s senior brothers William Wamala and Wogwoire William Wamala who confirmed that the 1st Respondent called Nambozo Florence Wamala was born on the 14th February 1975 and they explained to her academic journey leading her to Nabumali High School in 1989 where William Wamala physically took her.

“It is, therefore, the finding of this court that the brothers of the 1st Respondent confirmed that she was Nambozo Florence Wamala who went to Nabumali High School in 1989 and also no child of the late Peter Wamala Kisiiro is known as Nafuna Gorret.”

Nambozo says the petition was aimed at tainting her reputation adding that “the same people who supported me in the previous election are the very people claiming that they don’t know me, they know that I am educated, they know where I come from yet they called me an imposter”

“For all the time we were in court we waited for them to present another Numbozo Florence but nothing” added Nambozo’s Lawyer Wamukota.

Hasan Kamba, the lawyer for the petitioner was dissatisfied with the ruling “there were signs of foul play when evidence for the first response was deleted from the transcribed record, but we respect court decision as we are obliged to and we shall appeal the same.

Florence Nambozo will until further notice comfortably serve her second term in parliament ad Sironko Woman MP

The family members denied knowledge of anyone called Nafuna Goreti and they named all the 11 children of their late father.

Court also relied on the affidavit of Kakai Shirley Ann who was a teacher at Nabumali High School from 1989 to 2003 and used to teach Home Economics. She states that Nambozo was part of her Home Economics from S.1 to S.3.