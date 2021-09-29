Kampala Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has insisted she is the brand ambassador for Victoria University despite the institution ‘pulling out” amidst social media backlash.

Bad Black was speaking to NBS TV in an interview when she insisted, she should be referred to as a brand ambassador for Victoria University.

“Brand Ambassador Victoria University please, put it on….” Bad Black interrupted the interviewer who had skipped the title while introducing her.

Black thanked Victoria University for the “privilege” by appointing her brand ambassador and offering scholarships to her and her “children”.

“It is a privilege and I will not saga saga it, I mean to mess it,” she said.

She said her appointment was on merit as she does not need any academic qualifications to prove her capability to market the university.

“It is my following and influencing that gave me the job because I have the capability to promote and advertise the companies, so they (other companies) are very welcome to me,” she said.

The socialite also confirmed that she will be doing a course in digital marketing and English and she will use the moment to add on her knowledge and work better.

Bad Black’s comments at the same time as the University’s statement dismissing reports, they had hired her as their brand ambassador.

Although images circulated on social media indicate that she was given a contract of brand ambassador for the University, the latter came out to deny such reports insisting that she reached out to them to help her attend two courses at the institution.