Four Rwandan soldiers have died in military operations against the Islamist militants in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, according to the Rwandan press.

This is the first time Rwanda has announced casualties in its 1,000-strong contingent since the beginning of its military intervention in Mozambique.

The four soldiers died and 14 others were “seriously wounded” in “fierce battles”, according to Rwandan media.

It is unclear where exactly in Cabo Delgado province the Rwandan soldiers were killed.

Last Saturday, Mozambique’s president and his Rwandan counterpart presided over an award ceremony for soldiers who had given “commendable” resistance to militants in various parts of Cabo Delgado since the beginning of the insurgency.

