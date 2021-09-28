At least 250 people were arrested, 712 motorcycles and 147 motorcycles were on Monday night impounded as police intensified operations on curfew.

The operations according to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson targetted violators of Covid guidelines.

“Consequently, 712 motorcycles, 174 motor vehicles were impounded whereas 250 suspects were arrested and are currently detained at our different police stations,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspects will later be released on police bond and issued with express penalty tickets for their vehicles and motorcycles.

“They will have to pay first for their vehicles and motorcycles to be released.”

According to police, the operations will continue but warned members of the public against violating Covid guidelines, especially the curfew.

On Monday, Police warned that they had intensified countrywide operations against violators of Covid regulations.

“We have realized a blatant disregard to the Covid guidelines and SOPs where you find many pedestrians on the road past the 7:00 pm curfew time, Boda Bodas moving past 6:00 pm whereas others having more than one passenger. Motor vehicles also move past curfew time. Our territorial commanders have been asked to step up operations to arrest the violators of the SOPs and guidelines,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Monday.

The police mouthpiece said the enhanced operations starting today will also target shops working past the stipulated 7:00 pm time, bars opening stealthily, and vehicles not observing the 75% capacity limit as directed by the president.

“Our territorial commanders have been directed to intensify joint operations against offenders.”