Opposition MPs led by their leader, Mathias Mpuuga have on Tuesday afternoon walked out of parliament in protest against the re-arrest of fellow legislators Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana.

Kawempe North’s Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana(Makindye West) who had just been granted bail by court were re-arrested by security travelling in Toyota Hiace vehicles commonly referred to as “drones” outside the Kigo prison premises in a manner that has been condemned by many.

On Tuesday, parliament demanded the Attorney General explain the re-arrest of the legislators.

In response, the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka told parliament that the two legislators will soon be arraigned in courts of law but insisted that they can be re-arrested as many times as the offences they commit.

“They can go back as many times as the offences they commit,” Kiwanuka said.

However, this statement didn’t augur well with opposition legislators led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga who then stormed out of parliament.

Mpuuga said he found the statement by the Attorney General disturbing and legally scandalous and consequently withdrew his team from the debate he said considered vulgar.

On Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the re-arrest of the two legislators was connected to fresh treason charges that they are supposed to answer.

The two opposition legislators had earlier been arrested, taken to court and remanded to Kigo for allegedly participating in the recent spate of murders in Masaka region where over 25 people were hacked to death by unknown assailants who raided villages at night with machetes.