President Museveni has summoned the NRM parliamentary caucus to discuss a number of issues relating to the legislative agenda for this Parliament.

The caucus is scheduled to sit today at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Some of the legislators revealed that during the meeting President Museveni plans to seek support on the controversial proposed amendment in the penal code to ban the granting of bail to murder suspects.

On several occasions, President Museveni has been quoted protesting the continued decision by the courts to grant bail to murder suspects saying bail is not a constitutional right.

However some NRM MPs said they will not support the proposal while others said they were still undecided.

The opposition MPs warned their colleagues about the repercussions of supporting such an amendment as it will not be discriminative in future.

The amendment, according to the opposition, is unconstitutional, unethical, and violates the human rights of suspects. people and likely to target politicians. Some warned that the first victims are likely to be the politicians themselves.

The MPs proposed that the matter be put to a referendum so that the general public can have the final say.