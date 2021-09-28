The National Unity Platform has vowed not to look on as President Museveni rallies the National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs to support a proposal to ban bail for suspects accused of grave offences like murder.

This comes at a time when two NUP MPs, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya, are battling charges of murder and attempted murder, with terrorism added to the list. The two legislators were granted bail only to be re-arrested on fresh charges.

Speaking to the media on Monday, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine decried the continued abuse of the rights of the two legislators whose charges are connected to the serial murders in Masaka.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday evening confirmed the re-arrest of Ssegirinya, saying he now faces fresh charges of treason.

Ssegirinya was re-arrested by a joint security team shortly after release from Kigo Prison and whisked away in a waiting Toyota Hiace, commonly known as ‘drone.’

Kyagulanyi noted that it is evident that these two legislators are victims of state persecution on account of their political affiliation.

“I also condemn the selective enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions by the regime with the intention of entrenching itself in power. It is unconscionable to force businesses run by ordinary, hardworking citizens to close, while those run by corrupt government officials and their relatives remain open and running,” he said.

Kyagulanyi expressed concern about the future of school-going children and youth who have now spent nearly 2 years home.

He noted that the continued closure of schools is majorly the result of incompetent and unbothered leaders in the education sector, rather than a genuine intention to contain Covid-19.

He said closing schools to contain Covid-19 is no longer a smart idea.