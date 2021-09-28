Police are holding in custody eleven suspects following a mob attack that led to the murder of two including a police officer, in Namasagali, Kamuli district.

The deceased have been identified as D/C Kasolo Francis, a police officer attached to Namasagali Police Station and Namuyindo Yosam, a traditional healer.

According to police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga, the incident happened on Sunday, September 26, after police officers at Namasagali police station, rescued and took into custody two traditional healers, who allegedly bewitched two village members leading to their death during the month of July 2021.

“The preliminary information indicates, that on September 26, 2021, at around 6pm, police at Namasagali, responded to a life-threatening situation, where they rescued two traditional healers, identified as Namuyindo Yosam and Ojja Joseph, from an irate mob at Kadungu “B”village, Kisakye Parish, Namasagali sub-county in Kamuli district.” Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece says, upon rushing the traditional healers to Namasagali police station for safe custody, the violent mob raided the station with pangas, sticks and stones with intent of lynching the two suspects.

Despite police firing warning shots to disperse the mob, Enanga says the efforts were fruitless as the ring leader identified as Buyinza Buyala and his accomplices disarmed officers Sgt Nakabuye Florence and Detective Constable Kasolo Francis leaving the two with severe injuries.

The police Spokesperson adds that during the scuffle for the police gun, one of their own, D/C Kasolo succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital while one of the rescued victims, Namuyindo Yosam was fatally wounded by stray bullets.

“A crime preventer identified as Bagadira David, who was riding a motorcycle during the rescue mission, was also attacked, injured and in critical condition, but admitted at Kamuli Mission Hospital.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our officer, and that of Yosam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, colleagues and relatives. May their souls rest in eternal peace.” Enanga commiserated.

Enanga further confirmed that the security situation in the village has since returned to normal and that efforts to trace for the prime suspect Buyinza Buyala, with several accomplices who have fled from the village are in place .

Meanwhile, police has commenced investigations to help apprehend all suspects involved in the ‘horrendous’ tragedy.

So far, 11 suspects have been arrested. These include; Muzaale Isima, Walujo Karim, Mpule Robert, Wanjala Yoweri, Oliga Yoweri, Magala Silvester, Wabwire Zabwe, Mvabagwa Yonah Dooba, Ekijati John, Mugatu Ewaku and Abiora Alex.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face, in their efforts to protect the public and keep citizens safe. We do honor, D/C Kasole Francis, for his ultimate sacrifice while serving the community, in Namasagali, Kamuli and the country at large” Enanga noted.