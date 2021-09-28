Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has rolled out Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at major bars in Kampala to support the government’s efforts of vaccinating at least 4.8 million people before fully reopening the economy.

According to a statement from UBL, Pfizer vaccination has started on Tuesday at a number of popular Kampala chill spots and bars, including Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Fusion Auto Spa in Munyonyo, among others.

“For all UBL vaccination centers; Samitto, Kyadondo Rugby Club, Alchemist, Levels, Nexus Bar, Marie Fifi Gardens Mutundwe & Fusion Auto Spa in Munyonyo we shall be rolling out the Pfizer Vaccine. All those planning for a second AstraZeneca shot, you’re advised to hold on,” the company said in a tweet.

The campaign according to UBL will run until Friday, October 1, 2021.

The company announced last week that they had partnered with the Ministry of Health to carry out vaccination drives around the country so that the hospitality/entertainment sector can be re-opened soon.

According to the Health Ministry data, at least 1.9 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwin announced Monday that they had also set up several other vaccination centers around schools and parks in Kampala.

Dr. Atwine urged the public to get vaccinated so that the country can reopen soon.