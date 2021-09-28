Victoria University has cleared the air about the alleged appointment of socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa also known as Bad Black as their brand ambassador.

Followed with photos, Bad Black on Monday took to social media to boast that she had been appointed the university brand ambassador, a move that has attracted a backlash from commentators.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the university said Namuyimbwa sought their services so as to better herself.

“Ms.Shanitah Namuyimbwa came to Victoria University with an overwhelming desire to better herself and become a decent contributing member of society and a role model to her children. Society knows well her inequities, she understands them as well and is remorseful about it. That’s why she is trying her best to walk away from her past,” the statement said in part.

The university said in the statement that they welcome people from all walks of life and that it is in the same vein that they welcomed Bad Black to study.

“It is against this background that Shanitah Namuyimbwa reached out to us seeking our support to help her become a better person. She expressed her passionate desire to pursue two short courses at Victoria University in English and digital marketing.”

Victoria University, however, explained that being their student, Bad Black automatically becomes their ambassador wherever she goes.

“All Victoria University students and alumni are our ambassadors. As our student, Shanitah Namuyimbwa automatically becomes a Victoria University student ambassador.”