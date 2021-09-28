Democratic Party (DP) Spokesperson Okoler Opio Lo Amanu has said that government should let worship centres sit half capacity instead of the announced 200 maximum.

President Museveni on Wednesday last week announced that religious centres and all places of worship can reopen, but with only 200 people in attendance at any one time.

Speaking in their weekly presser, DP mouthpiece said that the president’s move to re open is appreciated, but not enough.

“We welcomed the idea of opening up worship centres, however we believe and strongly so that this was done unreasonably, you cannot give a standard figure of congregants without considering the capacity of the worship centres,” Opio said.

“Let the worship centres be allowed to host half the seating capacity of the congregants, in the same manner it was done in public transport.”

Opio said it is very ‘unreasonable’ to grant the church whose seating capacity is 4000 people permission to host 200 worshipers in the same manner as that with a seating capacity of 50 people.

“The latter will be full with congestion which does not allow the observation of SOPs but still in consonance with the law, it is unreasonable,” Opio said

Religious places reopened this Sunday and a number of them say they are ready to abide by the law