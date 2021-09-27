A survey conducted by government through Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund has indicated that there has not been any death in Uganda for Covid among fully vaccinated persons wheeas vaccination in general reduced Covid deaths by 55%.

Uganda has lost 3145 persons to Covid, the biggest number of these happening in the third wave of the virus.

However, according to the survey conducted between May,1 and July 31, 2021 on vaccination status and treatment outcomes of patients admitted two Covid treatment units at Namboole and Mulago hospital, a total of 1462 patients were sampled.

According to the findings of the study, majority (21.9%) of the patients were aged 40-49 years and 15% were aged more than 70 years and at admission, the commonest symptoms included cough and shortness of breath whereas 51.8% required oxygen therapy.

“95 of the 1462 patients (6.5%) had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of the 95,12 had received two doses (fully vaccinated) 14 days before the onset of symptoms or admission. Vaccinated patients were 55% more protected from dying during hospitalization. There was no death among fully vaccinated patients,” the survey says.

According to the survey, whereas vaccination has no significant impact on duration of hospitalization and symptom resolution, it reduces Covid death rates by a big percentage.

“Mortality was lower among partially vaccinated patients, compared to those not vaccinated at all. In conclusion, vaccination reduced Covid deaths in Uganda.”

Recommendations

According to the research, it was recommended that ramping up vaccination efforts especially full vaccination would help avert the Covid crisis whereas fully vaccinated persons need to continue observing Standard Operating Procedures.

The development underscores the role of vaccines in averting the Covid crisis.

President Museveni last week said by December the country will have received at least 12 million doses of vaccines Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Pfizer but urged members of the public to ensure they are vaccinated.

According to the president, by the end of this year, at least 4.8 million vulnerable people will have been vaccinated to allow the economy to fully reopen.

To ensure the 4.8 million target is achieved, the Ministry of Health has started a vaccination campaign especially in Kampala Metropolitan Area districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

The one-week campaign has seen churches, mosques, schools, playgrounds, taxi parks and markets turned into temporary vaccination centres.

The campaign has mostly targeted the Kampala Metropolitan Area because it hosts large gatherings but has also in the past been a hotbed for infections.

By ensuring a large population especially in the Central Business District is vaccinated, government is aiming at fully reopening the economy, with the CBD as the springboard of almost all activities of the economy.