Sudan says it has repelled an attempted “incursion” by Ethiopian troops into its territory.
The head of the Sudanese military, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said this showed how the army was protecting the country after last week’s coup attempt.
In its statement, Sudan said the incident happened in the district of Umm Barakit.
Ethiopia’s military has not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.
But al-Jazeera quotes Ethiopian government sources as saying: “We deny the movement of our forces on the Sudanese border or their incursion into any area.”
Umm Barakit sits within the disputed al-Fashaga border region, where there has been increased tension.
Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have further deteriorated since Ethiopia started filling a giant dam on the River Nile and war broke out in its northern Tigray region.
Discussion about this post