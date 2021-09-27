Police have said the re-arrest of Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana was related to fresh charges that the legislator faces.

Ssewanyana was rearrested on Thursday as he left Kigo Prison where he had spent more than two weeks after being remanded together with Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya over the recent spate of murders in Masaka region.

However, following his re-arrest, members of the public have blasted security over the same.

Addressing journalists on Monday at Naguru, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the legislator had been re-arrested by a joint security team, adding that there was nothing wrong in the arrest.

“The honourable MP was arrested on fresh charges that rotate around treason and incitement of violence. His re-arrest was within the provisions of the law,” Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, Ssewanyana, who is currently detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka will any time either be released on police bond or arraigned before courts of law to answer the charges.

“The task time found it important to turn over those allegations against the MP and other suspects so hat they get his statement on these fresh charges. By close of business today, we will have known whether to charge him in courts of law or release him on bond since the 48 hours will elapse at 6pm.”

Following Ssewanyana’s re-arrest, many blamed security for frustrating courts of law that had directed that he is released on bail which is a constitutional right.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson warned against alleged planned protests by “politicians” whom he said are mobilizing boda boda riders and other gangs to demonstrate against Ssewanyana’s re-arrest.

He insisted that these will be arrested and prosecuted in courts of law.

“We warn criminal elements planning to incite violence over the re-arrest that agitators of violence against lawful procedure should know they are undermining rule of law and this is unacceptable,”Enanga noted.