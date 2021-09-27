Alice Akello, who is the Arua Resident City Commissioner, has warned that those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed in Arua.

The commissioner said that vaccination cards will act as travel passes for those entering the city.

She made this revelation while speaking to NBS Television, Monday morning.

“We are going to restrict access to Arua City to only the vaccinated,” Akello said.

Akello’s directive, which is nothing short of controversial, comes days after President Museveni in his COVID-19 address on vowed to dismiss all RDCs, CAOs and DHOs in districts where Covid-19 vaccines expire.

However there is currently no law that compels citizens to get the Covid-19 jab and Akello’s stance will likely attract legal challenge.

The permanent secretary the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine announced on Sunday that starting Monday 27, 2021, the ministry will conduct a ‘one-week accelerated vaccination campaign’ in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and elsewhere.

This according to Dr. Atwine is to ensure that no vaccines expire without being utilised.

In Kampala, temporary vaccination points have been set up in open spaces including Wakulukuku stadium, Kigobe Primary School, St. Peters SS Kawaala, Kibuli PTC, Okuvu Church, Wandegeya Market among other areas.

Additional reporting by Nsangi Mara