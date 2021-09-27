Housing Finance Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Habitat for Humanity and the Buganda Kingdom aimed at improving the housing conditions of Ugandans.

During the colourful function, Michael Mugabi, the managing director of Housing Finance Bank handed over a cheque of Shs 40 million shillings to Habitat for Humanity Uganda, in the presence of Buganda Kingdom’s Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja.

The money is to be used for the complete construction of two houses for two underprivileged families in Kalagi and Kyaggwe townships.

“In line with our mandate as Housing Finance Bank is to enable home ownership and financial independence to our growing population across all walks of life. I am excited to perform two important tasks; first is to sign our pledge and commitment to work with Habitat for Humanity and Buganda Kingdom for the foreseeable future so as to build turnkey projects for vulnerable families in our communities; and secondly, to hand over a cheque for the first two houses to be built this year,” Mugabi said.

Peace Kabunga, the Housing Finance Bank Executive Director noted that different housing solutions have been customized to cater for Ugandans.

Robert Otim, the national director Habitat for Humanity said housing is the key to other vital rights-based services such as access to clean and safe water, hygiene, sanitation, health among others.

“The logic of housing is not only as a physical structure but as a platform and foundation to access wider development opportunities that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity. This is what the Decent Living Campaign is doing! We are glad to partner with Housing Finance Bank during this time when Uganda’s economy is grappling with the health and lockdown effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.