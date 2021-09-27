The International Crimes Division of the High Court has ordered Kigo Prison to release National Unity Platform (NUP) MP Mohammad Ssegirinya immediately.

Last week, The High Court in Masaka released on bail two opposition MPs including Allan Ssewanyana(Makindye West) Ssegirinya(Kawempe North).

Ssegirinya however remained incarcerated, with the prosecution alleging that Mityana MP Francis Zaake who was his surety went out of the country without signing the necessary papers.

In Monday’s hearing at the High Court in Kololo, defence lawyer and Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked the court to change surety from MP Zaake to MP Patrick Nsanja of Ntejeru.

Presiding Judge Lillian Alum Omara accepted Lukwago’s prayer and ordered that Ssegirinya be released immediately, as soon as Kigo prison gets served.

The prosecution did not interfere with Lukwago’s prayer but requested that the same terms that were initially set for Zaake, be set for the new surety, which the court accepted.

Lukwago however expressed concerns that his client could be re-arrested outside prison, and asked the judge to order security to respect the law.

“I implore you to ask the government to respect that law this time and do not re-arrest Ssegirinya like they did Honourable Ssewanyana,” Lukwago said.

By the time of compiling this report on Monday, Lukwago and his defence team were on the way to Kigo to pick MP Ssegirinya.

Additional reporting by Daniel Lutaaya.