betPawa made a customer’s dream come true this month at a unique football challenge event.

Francis Baryayanga was victorious at Kampala’s Kabira Country Club and drove away in a brand new Toyota RAV4.

Baryayanga’s accurate shooting beat six other betPawa customers, who each left with consolation prizes ranging from between Shs 750,000 and Shs 3 Million.

The winners were drawn to take part in the challenge after placing a bet on the English Premier League in August.

Baryayanga, the biggest winner of all, was delighted with his Toyota RAV4.

He said: “Truly, I feel my desires and dreams are fulfilled. I am extremely happy. I thank betPawa for this. I am truly, truly, truly excited and happy.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you my favorite brand, betPawa. No words can express my sincere gratitude. This car is really going to change my thinking, goals, and status,” Baryayanga added.

The winner also said that he had a number of supporters like his father Joshua, Batuline among others.

“There were so many and, surprisingly, most of the audience were supporting me,” he added.

Asked if he had a message for the public, Baryayanga highlighted the importance of betting responsibly. betPawa had been making the same statement throughout the event.

The Toyota RAV4 winner explained further: “I advise them to join the most economical betting site, which is betPawa, and that betting is not an investment, so let them do it responsibly.