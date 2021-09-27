Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed the re-arrest of MP Mohammad Ssegirinya, saying he now faces fresh charges of treason.

Ssegirinya was re-arrested by a joint security team shortly after release from Kigo Prison on Monday evening, and whisked away in a waiting Toyota Hiace, commonly known as ‘drone.’

Enanga, in a statement he released later on Monday, said that Ssegirinya will now join his counterpart MP Ssewanyana to record a statement on new charges.

“We want to inform the public that Hon Ssegirinya Mohammad has also been rearrested on fresh charges of treason and incitement to violence by the joint security task team of investigators,” Enanga said.

“He has been transferred to the Special Investigations Division, in Kireka for further statement recording and action,” he added.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) and Kawempe North MP had spent over two weeks in Kigo Prison on charges of terrorism and murder.

Ssegirinya, alongside MP Ssewanyana and others still at large are being pinned for their alleged involvement in killing at least 3 people in the greater Maska region.