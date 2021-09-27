Joshua Wilberforce Musimami the aspirant vying for the position of the Ikumbania of Bugwere cultural institution has called on the youth in the Bugwere region to be focused on promoting unity and teamwork if they want to end bankruptcy in their minds and pockets.

Musimami said youth must desist from witch-hunting others with an intention of pulling him/her down adding that this vice has immensely decelerated the development process in the region right from time immemorial.

‘’I congratulate all those who have attended this meeting, please be focused, promote unity, teamwork, and avoid secret talks about one another’’ he advised.

According to Musimami youth can only develop if they stop gossiping and wit-hunting fellow colleagues who are successful in their careers.

He made the call over the weekend during the zoom meeting with youth drawn from the four districts of Pallisa, Kibuku, Butebo, and Budaka held at the Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere parliament also known as (Isimoola).

The meeting under strict adherence of SOPs to curb the spread of covid 19 pandemic was attended by the security officials.

The youth had gathered to among others elect and launch the interim leadership of the Bugwere youth Development Association (BUDA) an association that brings together all the youth in the region without discrimination.

He pledged full support to all the youth development projects in the region, discouraging them from relying on handouts.

‘’I can assure you sky will be the limit, I am in full support of your endeavors provided that you are ready to work hard while valuing one another’’ he said.

Jacob Maiso the Institutions’ speaker, warned youth against wasting time gambling and reckless behaviors that will lead them to contract deadly diseases.

During an election, Boyi Benard was elected Chairperson, deputized by Waaki Moses, Joy Namukatabala took secretary as Ismail Mabirizi settled in the treasury while Denis Byantuyo publicity.

Others like Catherine Byakugaba, Waira Mudathiru, Betty Kabejja, and Micheal Okwalinga were elected as members.

While welcoming his appointment Boyi stressed that the association if taken seriously will redeem the youth from ‘’nkolera kida kyonka’’ notion.

The youth after touring the site resolved to start with poultry, piggery, and goat farming as a tool of stamping out abject poverty in their wallets.