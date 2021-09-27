BrighterMonday Uganda and the Federation of Uganda Employers(FUE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to announce a partnership between the two organizations.

The partnership brings the Federation of Uganda Employers and BrighterMonday together to promote high quality recruitment solutions making recruitment, testing and sourcing for quality candidates easy, affordable and reliable for employers in Uganda.

Through the partnership, FUE and BrighterMonday Uganda will execute joint marketing initiatives, joint trainings and joint research on reduction of youth unemployment through continuous improvement of

job matching services in the country.

“We are delighted to partner with the Federation of Uganda Employers and believe that this partnership will accelerate the use of technology to improve efficiency and make the job market more transparent. We intend on doing so by leveraging FUE’s strong membership to advocate for more use of technology in recruitment in both the private and public sectors,” said Brian Ntambirweki, the CEO for BrighterMonday.

He underscored the company’s role in digital transformation of recruitment and human resource productivity in Uganda.

“We are excited and determined to leverage this partnership to positively impact the job market.”

Douglas Opio, the Executive Director of the Federation of Uganda Employers urges employers to embrace developing business trends.

“For 60 years, FUE has been working to create a conducive business environment and foster job creation through research, generating policy updates and proposals from employers for consideration by the Government of Uganda. We therefore look forward to working with BrighterMonday Uganda to support employers achieve organisational success,” Opio said,