The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the role of diaspora in a liberation struggle cannot be over emphasized.

He noted that for the first time in many years, Ugandans in diaspora are directly and massively involved in liberation efforts.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while addressing Ugandans in diaspora during a conference.

He appreciated the Ugandans in the diaspora for a great job done in ensuring that Uganda is liberated noting that the activism, the networks and above all the support they have rendered to the struggle have been phenomenal.

Kyagulanyi emphasized that President Museveni is very scared of the role of the diaspora because he knows it’s potential.

“In the 1980s when he [Museveni] was fighting, he relied on the external wing of National Resistance Army (NRA) to demonise Obote and mobilise against him. Unfortunately, he has turned out worse than the Obote he demonised all over the world,” he said.

He claimed that the regime sponsored propagandists who have emerged in different parts of the world to demonise their struggle and openly discourage people from continuing the course of the revolution.

“That is why the regime has deployed spies in major places to monitor diaspora activities. I call upon everyone to be alert and vigilant while courageously defending the cause,”he said.

He reminded all Ugandans in diaspora that struggling against a dictatorship is not a sprint, it is a marathon and therefore they must be mentally prepared to go all the way.

Kyagulanyi told the meeting that to give up would be to submit themselves into the hands of a brutal, cold despot.