When President Museveni announced tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in May, churches were among those affected as he ordered for the shutdown several places to avoid gatherings.

Predictably, several pastors who derive their livelihood from ministry were affected. Its against this backdrop that Pastor Irene Manjeri, the lead pastor of Bethel Healing Center Church in Kajjansi set out to help, orphans, widows and fellow pastors affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

At a meeting held at Bethel Healing Center in Kaliro district, she prayed with a small group of people and donated a Toyota Regius Car to the lead pastor of Bethel Healing Churches in Kaliro District to help ease his movements as he ministers to the people within and out of the district.

Speaking during the meeting, Manjeri thanked President Museveni for lifting the closure on churches saying: “It is in times like these, when the world needs more than ever to hear the good news of the gospel. People must be encouraged to not give up and only church can offer that hope.”

On the issue teenage pregnancies that are mainly attributed to the closure of schools, Manjeri called on leaders in the district and parents to find better ways to engage with their children in guiding them.

She said, “ Iganga district alone has over one thousand girls affected by teenage pregnancy. Parents, and leaders must take their roles seriously and protect our girls,” she said.