The culture of charity in Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has an immeasurable impact on communities from which they raise taxes, the Commissioner General of URA, John Rujoki Musinguzi has said.

He made the remarks as URA embarked on a massive CSR campaign to give back to communities, in locations which they have footprint in the region.

He said the tax body has given chance to it’s employees to contribute their labor to local causes that can also result in meaningful team building, shared personal values, and act in unison toward a great common goal.

“It is this spirit of developing value-driven programs that have helped grow philanthropic efforts of URA to even deeper roots,” he said.

URA has over the years taken a social stand to prioritise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as a way of effecting social change in the communities in which it operates.

This has helped build public confidence in the organization, create rapport and pave way for compliance within the taxpaying community, according to the Commissioner General.

He explained that for the past 12 years, URA’s philanthropic contributions have left an indelible mark and created an enjoyable working relationship with its stakeholders.

To date, URA has touched various communities and individuals in over 320- CSRs,officials said.

This year as URA marked 30 years, they launched a nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through donations to China Friendship Hospital in Naguru worth Shs 50 million.

The donations included: 20 admission cots, a 200-seater tent and 150 plastic chairs. URA staff also cleaned the hospital premises to create a good atmosphere for the patients.

According to the tax body, together with other stakeholders will spread its benevolence to Bwama Primary School in Kabale among other contribution